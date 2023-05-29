Dylan Lupton Joins Alpha Prime Racing for 2 Races

Dylan Lupton will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series for a ride in the No. 44 machine for Alpha Prime Racing, the team tweeted on Monday (May 29). He will be the next driver to rotate into the ride which is currently being run by Rajah Caruth at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

It will be Lupton’s first start in the Xfinity Series since the season finale at Phoenix Raceway in 2021.

This is a two-race deal, covering the Pacific Office 147 at Portland International Raceway and the DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway, and it will feature Lupton Excavation on the hood.

‼️NEWS: Thought we’d use this delay time to let y’all know that @LuptonDylan will be joining us on the west coast at @Race_Portland and @RaceSonoma!#PacificOffice147 | #Doordash250 pic.twitter.com/tBNoOw0gwM — Alpha Prime Racing (@TeamAlphaPrime) May 29, 2023

Overall, Lupton has made 39 career Xfinity starts with one top 10, a ninth-place finish in the 2015 event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The Pacific Office 147 is scheduled for Saturday, June 3 at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1. The DoorDash 250 will take place the following Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m. ET and will also be broadcast on FS1.

