Tanner Gray Wins Truck Charlotte Pole

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

For the first time, Tanner Gray has a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series pole.

Gray will start from the pole for Friday’s (May 26) Truck race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

His No. 15 for TRICON Garage took the top spot with a speed of 180.385 mph.

He’s one of four TRICON trucks to reach the top 10. Corey Heim will start third, while Dean Thompson takes seventh and team co-owner David Gilliland, in his first start of 2023, winds up ninth.

Ty Majeski will start on the outside of the front row following a speed of 180.180 mph.

Heim, Rajah Caruth and Stewart Friesen round out the top five.

Joining Thompson and Gilliland in the top 10 are Christian Eckes (sixth), Bayley Currey (eighth) and Jack Wood (10th).

Just three trucks in the 36-driver field did not take time during qualifying. With 36 entered, all made the race.

The NC Education Lottery 200 is set for Friday, May 26, at 8:30 p.m. ET, with TV coverage from FOX Sports 1.

