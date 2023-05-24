Entry List: 2023 General Tire 150

The ARCA Menards Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the General Tire 150, the fifth race of the 2023 season.
Twenty-nine drivers will suit up for the race this weekend, meaning all will qualify.
Ed Pompa returns to the No. 10 for Fast Track Racing. In Fast Track’s No. 11, Stephanie Moyer will make her season debut. The Sheppton, Pa., native competed in four races last season in the series.
Elsewhere for FTR, Brayton Laster makes his first national-series start for the team in its No. 12, and CJ McLaughlin will be behind the wheel of the No. 01 while also driving in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race.
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Dean Thompson switches over to Venturini Motorsports’ No. 15 this weekend. Thompson made his season debut for the team in the No. 25 at the most recent race at Kansas Speedway. Gus Dean will be in the No. 25 for the team.
Making his first ARCA start since 2006, Stephen Leicht will pilot the No. 31 for Rise Motorsports. Leicht has made 183 starts between the top three series in NASCAR.
Bryan Dauzat returns to the track for Brother-In-Law Motorsports in the No. 75. Dauzat competed at both Daytona and Talladega.
Charles Buchanan will be behind the wheel of the No. 87, and 16-time ARCA winner Grant Enfinger will make his season debut in the No. 97 for CR7 Motorsports.
Caleb Costner also returns to the track for his first main-series start since Talladega Superspeedway in his own No. 93.
ARCA Charlotte Entry List
The General Tire 150 is scheduled for Friday, May 26 at 6 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.
