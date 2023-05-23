Race Weekend Central
Happy Hour: NASCAR’s Got Friends in Wilkes County, but Is That Enough?

Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins and Michael Massie

On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins, Michael Massie and special guest Peter Stratta, owner of TSJSports, discuss the return of NASCAR to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star Race.

Also discussed are surging drivers Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace, and the guys preview the biggest weekend in motorsports.

They each also pick the one track they want to revive.

Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a First Lieutenant in the US Army.

Follow Dalton on Twitter @PitLaneLT

Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies.

