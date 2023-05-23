On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins, Michael Massie and special guest Peter Stratta, owner of TSJSports, discuss the return of NASCAR to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star Race.

Also discussed are surging drivers Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace, and the guys preview the biggest weekend in motorsports.

They each also pick the one track they want to revive.

