The Underdog House: Trio of Underdogs Experience Different Nights in All-Star Race

Top Dog: Erik Jones

No, you’re not dreaming. For the first time in 27 years, the NASCAR Cup Series has returned to the historic pavement of North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The 2023 rendition of the All-Star Race (May 21) was years of hard work and a vision to get the Cup cars back on one of NASCAR’s most hallowed grounds.

Because eligibility for the race largely hangs on winning a race this season, winning a race the year prior or being a former All-Star winner, underdogs typically have to fight their way in through the All-Star Open or campaign to the fans to vote them in (let’s get those campaigns started again).

Many things did not change from the old North Wilkesboro days that Wilkes County fans grew to love. Erik Jones brought a familiar sight, as his No. 43 adorned with the STP colors that are synonymous with Richard Petty.

The car was spot on, but Jones did more than drive a beautiful car by earning a good finish in eighth.

After having to rely on the fans to vote him into the race a year ago, Jones locked himself in this year by virtue of his 2022 win at Darlington Raceway.

His weekend didn’t start out with a bang, as he started and finished at the rear for his heat race on Saturday night. But despite having to start 21st for the main event in a Next Gen car that is difficult to pass with on short tracks, the No. 43 had flashes of ‘The King’ from Petty’s day at times.

The start didn’t come without some classic short track action, as Jones got into Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on lap 17, bringing out the lone caution for cause.

From there, it was a relatively quiet but smooth night for Jones, who quickly inserted himself into the top 10 picture. He kept his red-orange and blue machine inside the top 10 nearly the whole night and walked away with an eight-place finish. It’s the 26-year-old’s best finish in his fourth All-Star appearance.

It’s a strong finish that Jones will need to gain some momentum. After two weeks with finishes of sixth and 16th at Talladega and Dover, Jones has endured back-to-back results outside the top 20 in a year where LMC has struggled to find the speed they had in 2022. And heading to the Coca-Cola 600, where Jones only has one top 10 in the race, he will need this finish to carry to NASCAR’s longest race.

Underdog All-Stars

While it has been a disappointing start to the season for LMC, they were able to land both drivers in the All-Star Race. Noah Gragson made his All-Star debut in his rookie season thanks to winning the fan vote. But his night began with an uphill battle before it even started.

During the All-Star Open, Gragson took the entry to turn 1 too tight on a restart, making contact with the inside wall. The ramifications were rare for a NASCAR race, as Gragson ricocheted off the wall and back across the track, taking Todd Gilliland with him. That sparked a four-car crash that saw Gragson’s No. 42 car receive significant damage to the nose.

Gragson makes contact with the inside wall, and that leads to trouble! pic.twitter.com/EDogkUCHHJ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 21, 2023

Fortunately, the team was able to repair it enough for Gragson to compete, but the damage affected him all night, leaving him with a 23rd-place showing. But his ‘Mayor of Throttleville’ campaign paid off and included a little message from an actual mayor too.

Mayor 🤝 Mayor



LETS GO RACING! pic.twitter.com/5vxCMc7sns — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (@LegacyMotorclub) May 21, 2023

Stenhouse made his second-consecutive All-Star appearance with JTG Daugherty Racing, but he didn’t fare much better than Gragson.

The No. 47 dealt with loose-handling conditions all night after the early spin, and Stenhouse fell victim to being lapped before the lap 100 intermission. Due to the long green flag runs and handling woes, he would go several laps down in the second half, capping the night off in last (24th), four laps down.

The Olive Branch, Miss. should have optimism for the Coca-Cola 600, however, as he has earned four top 10s in the last five editions.

Who Missed Out

The All-Star Open was likely viewed as a more eventful race than the main event, with drivers slipping and sliding on old tires, comers and goers and some good ‘ole fashioned beating and banging.

On the lap 49 crash triggered from Gragson’s contact with the inside wall, Gilliland was joined by rookie Chandler Smith and veteran Ryan Newman with their hopes of advancement dashed. Newman was seeking to make his 21st All-Star appearance after returning to part-time competition with Rick Ware Racing.

More drama rolled around later in the race between Michael McDowell and Ty Gibbs. After making the All-Star race the past two seasons, McDowell had to attempt to race his way into the show this year. However, on the restart following the four-car crash, Gibbs shoved McDowell up the track off turn 4, causing McDowell to make contact with Justin Haley and send both into the wall.

Hard racing leads to another yellow in the All-Star Open! (📺: FS1) pic.twitter.com/YxlLxSVdwO — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 21, 2023

The norm in the garage is that a driver doesn’t forget when he is wronged, and McDowell was no different. As Gibbs attempted to lap him down with 23 laps remaining, the Front Row Motorsports driver let his frustration be known.

We have a situation at the front!!! 😳 pic.twitter.com/0KEXwxJEkG — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 21, 2023

The damage relegated McDowell and Haley to 13th and 14th, ending both of their hopes to make the All-Star Race. Kaulig’s other driver in AJ Allmendinger would finish fifth, while the Spire Motorsports pair of Ty Dillon and Corey LaJoie would finish eighth and ninth, ending their chances. JJ Yeley (sixth), Josh Bilicki (10th), and Harrison Burton (11th) were the remaining underdogs who also were sent home early.

What They’re Saying

Jones (eighth): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oEqFPDLUMGo

Gragson (23rd): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qn6oU6mB0pI

Newman (12th in Open): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oO1NnEeOMYo

Haley (14th in Open): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6uRol_x7GMU

Small Team Scheme of the Race

This week’s scheme of the week was no easy task, as Jones’ No. 43 radiated with the Petty colors. But in the end, I have to go with McDowell’s throwback to Mark Martin. Just a couple of weeks ago, my racing inspiration (AKA, my grandfather) mentioned to me how he wished someone would throw back to Martin’s Folgers scheme he ran in the early ’90s.

While Bubba Wallace threw back to the scheme in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2016, McDowell’s scheme was the first Cup car to do so since Martin threw back to it himself in 2005. It may not have been the famed No. 6, but it sure contributed some nostalgia.

“Only car faster than you is the leader. Go up there and get it” @Mc_Driver is on the move and up to P6 after being shuffled early pic.twitter.com/4dpuQrlXq4 — Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) May 21, 2023

