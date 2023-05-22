Entry List: 2023 Coca-Cola 600

After a historic return to North Wilkesboro Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series travels back to its home turf for a crown-jewel event: the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The field will consist 37 drivers, which means every entry will make the race, barring any entry list changes.

All the typical 36 chartered entries will are listed to compete in NASCAR’s longest night, and driver/owner Jimmie Johnson will make a select start in his No. 84 Chevrolet Camaro for Legacy Motor Club.

Zane Smith is entered for his second start in the No. 38 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports and his third overall start of the season. This relegates Todd Gilliland to the No. 51 for Rick Ware Racing this week.

BJ McLeod will return to the No. 78 this weekend for Live Fast Motorsports after Josh Bilicki wheeled the Chevrolet in the All Star Open.

The Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled for Sunday, May 28, at 6 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided by FOX.

