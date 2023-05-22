Entry List: 2023 Alsco Uniforms 300

After another week of hiatus, the NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to NASCAR’s home at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Alsco Uniforms 300.

For the race, 40 entries are listed, meaning two will not qualify for the race, barring an entry list change.

Kyle Busch returns to the Kaulig Racing No. 10 Chevrolet replacing Darlington Raceway winner Kyle Larson. Busch last raced with Kaulig at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he finished fourth.

Ty Gibbs will make his second start since Circuit of the Americas in the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. He hops in the same car that Ryan Truex drove the past four weeks, including a victory at Dover Motor Speedway.

Connor Mosack will drive the No. 24 Toyota for Sam Hunt Racing for the first time since he drove at Martinsville Speedway this year. He will replace NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Corey Heim.

Truck rookie Rajah Caruth will make another appearance in the No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet, his first start for the team since Dover. He replaces Sage Karam.

CJ McLaughlin returns to the No. 53 entry for Emerling-Gase Motorsports, which was driven at Darlington by Matt Mills.

Timmy Hill will drive for MBM Motorsports’ No. 66 Ford Mustang. The entry was driven by Chad Finchum at Darlington.

The No. 91 entry for DGM Racing is currently listed but without a driver.

The Alsco Uniforms 300 is scheduled for Saturday, May 27, at 1 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided by FOX Sports 1.

