Kyle Larson Dominates North Wilkesboro For 3rd All-Star Win

Kyle Larson won the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday (May 21). Larson gambled on a lap 18 pit stop to take new tires. Starting at the back on the ensuing restart, Larson drove to the front and never looked back.

“This my third All-Star win on my third different track and you guys in the crowd made this weekend so awesome, we could feel the atmosphere all weekend,” Larson excitedly explained to FOX Sports, “That was an old-school ass whipping for sure!”

Larson joins Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt as three-time winners of the event. At one point, Larson was so fast, he was on the same straightaway as the second-place car.

Retweet to congratulate Kyle Larson on winning the #NASCAR #AllStarRace at North Wilkesboro Speedway! pic.twitter.com/oHUVqRwyPY — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 22, 2023

Bubba Wallace finished second, followed by Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe and Chase Elliott rounding out the top five.

“His capability throughout the whole run, he could attack hard and have something at the end,” Wallace told FOX Sports. If this was any other race I’d be excited, but for a million dollars, you come up short, come up with nothing, tail tucked between our legs, we’ll continue to ride the momentum train.”



P✌🏾 at North Wilkesboro pic.twitter.com/QR0OOTAMN9 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) May 22, 2023

Ryan Blaney finished sixth, followed by polesitter Daniel Suarez in seventh. Suarez was the only other driver to lead tonight, for 55 laps. Erik Jones, Ty Gibbs and Joey Logano rounded out the top 10.

The racing was relatively clean with only two cautions, one for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spinning and the other for competition at lap 100.

2023 NASCAR All-Star Race Results

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the annual Coca-Cola 600 next week. Coverage will be on FOX, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR radio at 6 p.m. ET.

