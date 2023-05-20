Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Corey Heim picked up his fourth career pole and second consecutive pole of the 2023 season at North Wilkesboro on Saturday (May 20). Heim posted a lap of 112.096 mph.

Heim outran Carson Hocevar, who will start on the outside of the front row. Ty Majeski qualified third while William Byron and Colby Howard rounded out the top five.

Bret Holmes qualified sixth. Grant Enfinger, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, making a start for Hattori Enterprises and Hailie Deegan rounded out the top 10.

Zane Smith did not attempt a qualifying run after his truck failed inspection three times. Smith will start 36th. Thirty-nine trucks attempted to qualify for the 36-truck field. Parker Kligerman, Josh Reaume and Norm Benning failed to make the race.

You can watch the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series from North Wilkesboro Speedway at 1:30 p.m. ET today (May 20) on FOX.

