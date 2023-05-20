2023 Indianapolis 500 Saturday Qualifying Live Report

Welcome! This will serve as a live update hub for Saturday (May 20) qualifying for the 107th Indianapolis 500.
All 34 cars drew their spot in the qualifying order Friday evening and will go out one at a time for their four-lap qualifying run.
The updates will come as cars complete their runs with the most recent runs at the top of the listing.
The Procedure:
Each car will complete a four lap qualifying run with their average speed across all four laps serving as their qualifying speed. The fastest 12 qualifiers will re-qualify Sunday. then the top 6 qualifiers will end the weekend competing in the Fast 6 Shootout for the pole. Positions 13-30 will be locked into their current positions on Saturday, 1-12 and 31-33 on Sunday. Each entry is guaranteed one attempt to qualify and multiple attempts can be made Saturday.
The bottom four on the speed chart on Saturday will participate in a special qualifying session on Sunday, which will determine the 11th and final row of the race. It will also determine the lone car and driver that will not qualify for the race.
The Lanes:
After a car has completed an attempt, they may make a second attempt at qualifying. However, there is a choice that all teams are allowed to make. Going into the Normal Lane means that a team may make an attempt without withdrawing their qualifying speed. If their new attempt is faster, that will be their new speed. If it is slower, nothing happens. However, if a team wants to get on track immediately, they can go into the Fast Lane and bypass the Normal Lane.
That decision comes with a price. A car that leaves this lane for a qualifying run must withdraw their previous speed. If their run is slower, the gamble will not have paid off.
Once again, scroll down for the earlier qualifying attempts. The grid will be updated every half-hour. Scroll to the bottom if you want to read this in chronological order. All timestamps are listed in local (EST) time of the track.
(1:50 PM) The 34th out was Ryan Hunter-Reay, driver of the No. 23 Chevrolet.
This is their 2nd run.
Lap 1: 232.445 mph
Lap 2: 232.338 mph
Lap 3: 232.008 mph
Lap 4: 231.741 mph
Average: 232.133 mph (17th)
This replaces their previous average.
(1:45 PM) After a ten minute yellow flag for track inspection, the 33rd out was Scott McLaughlin, driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 233.515 mph
Lap 2: 232.831 mph
Lap 3: 232.336 mph
Lap 4: 231.342 mph
Average: 232.503 mph (12th)
(1:29 PM) The 32nd out was Augustin Canapino, driver of the No. 78 Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 232.514 mph
Lap 2: 231.615 mph
Lap 3: 230.832 mph
Lap 4: 230.330 mph
Average: 231.320 mph (22nd)
After 32 cars and the Penske teammates of Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden sitting out their guaranteed runs, qualifying is now official.
The grid so far:
7-10-21
5-14-6
9-11-55
8-33-66
———-
20-27-12
28-26-60
98-23-24
78-29-50
44-18-45
06-30-51
———–
77-15-3
2
(1:24 PM) The 31st out was Katherine Legge, driver of the No. 44 Honda.
Lap 1: 231.596 mph
Lap 2: 231.380 mph
Lap 3: 230.679 mph
Lap 4: 230.627 mph
Average: 231.070 mph (24th)
(1:18 PM) The 30th out was Kyle Kirkwood, driver of the No. 27 Honda.
Lap 1: 233.129 mph
Lap 2: 232.506 mph
Lap 3: 231.974 mph
Lap 4: 231.955 mph
Average: 232.390 mph (14th)
(1:13 PM) The 29th out was Romain Grosjean, driver of the No. 29 Honda.
Lap 1: 232.580 mph
Lap 2: 232.099 mph
Lap 3: 231.758 mph
Lap 4: 231.554 mph
Average: 231.997 mph (15th)
(1:09 PM) The 28th out was Alex Palou, driver of the No. 10 Honda.
Lap 1: 234.248 mph
Lap 2: 233.698 mph
Lap 3: 233.113 mph
Lap 4: 232.796 mph
Average: 233.528 mph (1st)
(1:04 PM) The 27th out was Santino Ferrucci, driver of the No. 14 Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 233.564 mph
Lap 2: 233.237 mph
Lap 3: 233.111 mph
Lap 4: 232.676 mph
Average: 233.147 mph (4th)
(1:01 PM) The 26th out was David Malukas, driver of the No. 18 Honda.
Lap 1: 231.134 mph
Lap 2: 231.058 mph
Lap 3: 230.522 mph
Lap 4: 230.403 mph
Average: 230.779 mph (20th)
The grid so far:
7-21-5
6-9-11
55-8-33
66-20-12
———–
26-60-98
23-24-29
50-18-45
06-30-51
15-77
(12:55 PM) The 25th out was Takuma Sato, driver of the No. 11 Honda.
Lap 1: 233.533 mph
Lap 2: 233.245 mph
Lap 3: 232.799 mph
Lap 4: 231.857 mph
Average: 232.857 mph (6th)
(12:50 PM) The 24th out was Stefan Wilson, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 231.882 mph
Lap 2: 231.357 mph
Lap 3: 230.802 mph
Lap 4: 231.386 mph
Average: 231.356 mph (16th)
(12:45 PM) The 23rd out was Callum Ilott, driver of the No. 77 Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 229.959 mph
Lap 2: 228.174 mph
Lap 3: 226.745 mph
Lap 4: 226.041 mph
Average: 227.720 mph (23rd)
(12:40 PM) The 22nd out was Pato O’Ward, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 233.829 mph
Lap 2: 233.381 mph
Lap 3: 232.943 mph
Lap 4: 232.857 mph
Average: 233.252 mph (3rd)
(12:36 PM) The 21st out was Rinus VeeKay, driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 233.902 mph
Lap 2: 233.608 mph
Lap 3: 233.132 mph
Lap 4: 232.940 mph
Average: 233.395 mph (2nd)
(12:32 PM) The 20th out was Graham Rahal, driver of the No. 15 Honda.
Lap 1: 230.561 mph
Lap 2: 229.724 mph
Lap 3: 228.700 mph
Lap 4: 225.194 mph
Average: 228.526 mph (20th)
The grid so far:
7-6-9
55-8-33
66-20-12
26-60-98
————
23-29-50
45-06-30
51-15
(12:27 PM) The 19th out was Devlin DeFrancesco, driver of the No. 29 Honda.
Lap 1: 231.885 mph
Lap 2: 231.389 mph
Lap 3: 231.018 mph
Lap 4: 230.805 mph
Average: 231.273 mph (14th)
(12:22 PM) The 18th out was Conor Daly, driver of the No. 20 Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 233.129 mph
Lap 2: 232.703 mph
Lap 3: 232.153 mph
Lap 4: 231.752 mph
Average: 232.433 mph (8th)
(12:17 PM) The 17th out was Jack Harvey, driver of the No. 30 Honda.
Lap 1: 230.470 mph
Lap 2: 230.205 mph
Lap 3: 229.917 mph
Lap 4: 229.802 mph
Average: 230.098 mph (16th)
(12:13 PM) The 16th out was RC Enerson, driver of the No. 50 Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 231.966 mph
Lap 2: 231.433 mph
Lap 3: 230.899 mph
Lap 4: 230.224 mph
Average: 231.129 mph (13th)
(12:09 PM) The 15th out was Ed Carpenter, driver of the No. 33 Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 233.374 mph
Lap 2: 232.767 mph
Lap 3: 232.445 mph
Lap 4: 231.897 mph
Average: 232.620 mph (6th)
(12:05 PM) The 14th out was Tony Kanaan, driver of the No. 66 Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 233.504 mph
Lap 2: 232.796 mph
Lap 3: 231.880 mph
Lap 4: 231.615 mph
Average: 232.446 mph (6th)
The grid so far:
7-6-9
55-8-66
12-26-60
98-23-45
———–
06-51
(11:59 AM) The 13th out was Felix Rosenqvist, driver of the No. 6 Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 233.547 mph
Lap 2: 233.130 mph
Lap 3: 233.052 mph
Lap 4: 232.669 mph
Average: 233.099 mph (2nd)
(11:54 AM) The 12th out was Sting Ray Robb, driver of the No. 51 Honda.
Lap 1: 230.313 mph
Lap 2: 230.084 mph
Lap 3: 229.676 mph
Lap 4: 229.747 mph
Average: 229.955 mph (12th)
(11:50 AM) The 11th out was Benjamin Pederson, driver of the No. 55 Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 233.297 mph
Lap 2: 232.847 mph
Lap 3: 232.573 mph
Lap 4: 232.242 mph
Average: 232.739 mph (3rd)
(11:45 AM) The 10th out was Simon Pagenaud, driver of the No. 60 Honda.
Lap 1: 231.514 mph
Lap 2: 231.836 mph
Lap 3: 231.735 mph
Lap 4: 231.665 mph
Average: 231.687 mph (6th)
(11:41 AM) The 9th out was Scott Dixon, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 233.297 mph
Lap 2: 233.050 mph
Lap 3: 232.743 mph
Lap 4: 232.568 mph
Average: 232.914 mph (2nd)
(11:37 AM) The 8th out was Alexander Rossi, driver of the No. 7 Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 234.177 mph
Lap 2: 233.757 mph
Lap 3: 233.389 mph
Lap 4: 232.796 mph
Average: 233.528 mph (1st)
(11:32 AM) The 7th out was Christian Lundgaard, driver of the No. 45 Honda.
Lap 1: 230.724 mph
Lap 2: 230.487 mph
Lap 3: 230.643 mph
Lap 4: 230.233 mph
Average: 230.522 mph (6th)
(11:28 AM) The 6th out was defending Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson, driver of the No. 8 Honda.
Lap 1: 233.324 mph
Lap 2: 232.681 mph
Lap 3: 232.629 mph
Lap 4: 232.309 mph
Average: 232.735 mph (1st)
The grid so far:
8-12-26
98-23-06
(11:24 AM) The 5th out was Marco Andretti, driver of the No. 98 Honda.
Lap 1: 232.331 mph
Lap 2: 231.999 mph
Lap 3: 231.202 mph
Lap 4: 231.198 mph
Average: 231.682 mph
(11:19 AM) The 4th out was Helio Castroneves, driver of the No. 06 Honda.
Lap 1: 231.860 mph
Lap 2: 231.388 mph
Lap 3: 228.501 mph
Lap 4: 229.924 mph
Average: 230.410 mph
(11:14 AM) The 3rd out was Will Power, driver of the No. 12 Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 232.913 mph
Lap 2: 232.416 mph
Lap 3: 232.116 mph
Lap 4: 231.877 mph
Average: 232.330 mph
(11:10 AM) The 2nd out was Colton Herta, driver of the No. 26 Honda.
Lap 1: 232.469 mph
Lap 2: 231.873 mph
Lap 3: 231.753 mph
Lap 4: 231.708mph
Average: 231.951 mph
(11:06 AM) The 1st out was Ryan Hunter-Reay, driver of the No. 23 Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 232.319 mph
Lap 2: 232.142 mph
Lap 3: 231.127 mph
Lap 4: 230.870 mph
Average: 231.613 mph
