2023 Indianapolis 500 Saturday Qualifying Live Report

Welcome! This will serve as a live update hub for Saturday (May 20) qualifying for the 107th Indianapolis 500.

All 34 cars drew their spot in the qualifying order Friday evening and will go out one at a time for their four-lap qualifying run.

The updates will come as cars complete their runs with the most recent runs at the top of the listing.

The Procedure:

Each car will complete a four lap qualifying run with their average speed across all four laps serving as their qualifying speed. The fastest 12 qualifiers will re-qualify Sunday. then the top 6 qualifiers will end the weekend competing in the Fast 6 Shootout for the pole. Positions 13-30 will be locked into their current positions on Saturday, 1-12 and 31-33 on Sunday. Each entry is guaranteed one attempt to qualify and multiple attempts can be made Saturday.

The bottom four on the speed chart on Saturday will participate in a special qualifying session on Sunday, which will determine the 11th and final row of the race. It will also determine the lone car and driver that will not qualify for the race.

The Lanes:

After a car has completed an attempt, they may make a second attempt at qualifying. However, there is a choice that all teams are allowed to make. Going into the Normal Lane means that a team may make an attempt without withdrawing their qualifying speed. If their new attempt is faster, that will be their new speed. If it is slower, nothing happens. However, if a team wants to get on track immediately, they can go into the Fast Lane and bypass the Normal Lane.

That decision comes with a price. A car that leaves this lane for a qualifying run must withdraw their previous speed. If their run is slower, the gamble will not have paid off.

Once again, scroll down for the earlier qualifying attempts. The grid will be updated every half-hour. Scroll to the bottom if you want to read this in chronological order. All timestamps are listed in local (EST) time of the track.

(1:50 PM) The 34th out was Ryan Hunter-Reay, driver of the No. 23 Chevrolet.

This is their 2nd run.

Lap 1: 232.445 mph

Lap 2: 232.338 mph

Lap 3: 232.008 mph

Lap 4: 231.741 mph

Average: 232.133 mph (17th)

This replaces their previous average.

(1:45 PM) After a ten minute yellow flag for track inspection, the 33rd out was Scott McLaughlin, driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 233.515 mph

Lap 2: 232.831 mph

Lap 3: 232.336 mph

Lap 4: 231.342 mph

Average: 232.503 mph (12th)

(1:29 PM) The 32nd out was Augustin Canapino, driver of the No. 78 Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 232.514 mph

Lap 2: 231.615 mph

Lap 3: 230.832 mph

Lap 4: 230.330 mph

Average: 231.320 mph (22nd)

After 32 cars and the Penske teammates of Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden sitting out their guaranteed runs, qualifying is now official.

The grid so far:

7-10-21

5-14-6

9-11-55

8-33-66

———-

20-27-12

28-26-60

98-23-24

78-29-50

44-18-45

06-30-51

———–

77-15-3

2

(1:24 PM) The 31st out was Katherine Legge, driver of the No. 44 Honda.

Lap 1: 231.596 mph

Lap 2: 231.380 mph

Lap 3: 230.679 mph

Lap 4: 230.627 mph

Average: 231.070 mph (24th)

(1:18 PM) The 30th out was Kyle Kirkwood, driver of the No. 27 Honda.

Lap 1: 233.129 mph

Lap 2: 232.506 mph

Lap 3: 231.974 mph

Lap 4: 231.955 mph

Average: 232.390 mph (14th)

(1:13 PM) The 29th out was Romain Grosjean, driver of the No. 29 Honda.

Lap 1: 232.580 mph

Lap 2: 232.099 mph

Lap 3: 231.758 mph

Lap 4: 231.554 mph

Average: 231.997 mph (15th)

(1:09 PM) The 28th out was Alex Palou, driver of the No. 10 Honda.

Lap 1: 234.248 mph

Lap 2: 233.698 mph

Lap 3: 233.113 mph

Lap 4: 232.796 mph

Average: 233.528 mph (1st)

(1:04 PM) The 27th out was Santino Ferrucci, driver of the No. 14 Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 233.564 mph

Lap 2: 233.237 mph

Lap 3: 233.111 mph

Lap 4: 232.676 mph

Average: 233.147 mph (4th)

(1:01 PM) The 26th out was David Malukas, driver of the No. 18 Honda.

Lap 1: 231.134 mph

Lap 2: 231.058 mph

Lap 3: 230.522 mph

Lap 4: 230.403 mph

Average: 230.779 mph (20th)

The grid so far:

7-21-5

6-9-11

55-8-33

66-20-12

———–

26-60-98

23-24-29

50-18-45

06-30-51

15-77

(12:55 PM) The 25th out was Takuma Sato, driver of the No. 11 Honda.

Lap 1: 233.533 mph

Lap 2: 233.245 mph

Lap 3: 232.799 mph

Lap 4: 231.857 mph

Average: 232.857 mph (6th)

(12:50 PM) The 24th out was Stefan Wilson, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 231.882 mph

Lap 2: 231.357 mph

Lap 3: 230.802 mph

Lap 4: 231.386 mph

Average: 231.356 mph (16th)

(12:45 PM) The 23rd out was Callum Ilott, driver of the No. 77 Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 229.959 mph

Lap 2: 228.174 mph

Lap 3: 226.745 mph

Lap 4: 226.041 mph

Average: 227.720 mph (23rd)

(12:40 PM) The 22nd out was Pato O’Ward, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 233.829 mph

Lap 2: 233.381 mph

Lap 3: 232.943 mph

Lap 4: 232.857 mph

Average: 233.252 mph (3rd)

(12:36 PM) The 21st out was Rinus VeeKay, driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 233.902 mph

Lap 2: 233.608 mph

Lap 3: 233.132 mph

Lap 4: 232.940 mph

Average: 233.395 mph (2nd)

(12:32 PM) The 20th out was Graham Rahal, driver of the No. 15 Honda.

Lap 1: 230.561 mph

Lap 2: 229.724 mph

Lap 3: 228.700 mph

Lap 4: 225.194 mph

Average: 228.526 mph (20th)

The grid so far:

7-6-9

55-8-33

66-20-12

26-60-98

————

23-29-50

45-06-30

51-15

(12:27 PM) The 19th out was Devlin DeFrancesco, driver of the No. 29 Honda.

Lap 1: 231.885 mph

Lap 2: 231.389 mph

Lap 3: 231.018 mph

Lap 4: 230.805 mph

Average: 231.273 mph (14th)

(12:22 PM) The 18th out was Conor Daly, driver of the No. 20 Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 233.129 mph

Lap 2: 232.703 mph

Lap 3: 232.153 mph

Lap 4: 231.752 mph

Average: 232.433 mph (8th)

(12:17 PM) The 17th out was Jack Harvey, driver of the No. 30 Honda.

Lap 1: 230.470 mph

Lap 2: 230.205 mph

Lap 3: 229.917 mph

Lap 4: 229.802 mph

Average: 230.098 mph (16th)

(12:13 PM) The 16th out was RC Enerson, driver of the No. 50 Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 231.966 mph

Lap 2: 231.433 mph

Lap 3: 230.899 mph

Lap 4: 230.224 mph

Average: 231.129 mph (13th)

(12:09 PM) The 15th out was Ed Carpenter, driver of the No. 33 Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 233.374 mph

Lap 2: 232.767 mph

Lap 3: 232.445 mph

Lap 4: 231.897 mph

Average: 232.620 mph (6th)

(12:05 PM) The 14th out was Tony Kanaan, driver of the No. 66 Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 233.504 mph

Lap 2: 232.796 mph

Lap 3: 231.880 mph

Lap 4: 231.615 mph

Average: 232.446 mph (6th)



The grid so far:



7-6-9

55-8-66

12-26-60

98-23-45

———–

06-51

(11:59 AM) The 13th out was Felix Rosenqvist, driver of the No. 6 Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 233.547 mph

Lap 2: 233.130 mph

Lap 3: 233.052 mph

Lap 4: 232.669 mph

Average: 233.099 mph (2nd)

(11:54 AM) The 12th out was Sting Ray Robb, driver of the No. 51 Honda.

Lap 1: 230.313 mph

Lap 2: 230.084 mph

Lap 3: 229.676 mph

Lap 4: 229.747 mph

Average: 229.955 mph (12th)

(11:50 AM) The 11th out was Benjamin Pederson, driver of the No. 55 Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 233.297 mph

Lap 2: 232.847 mph

Lap 3: 232.573 mph

Lap 4: 232.242 mph

Average: 232.739 mph (3rd)

(11:45 AM) The 10th out was Simon Pagenaud, driver of the No. 60 Honda.

Lap 1: 231.514 mph

Lap 2: 231.836 mph

Lap 3: 231.735 mph

Lap 4: 231.665 mph

Average: 231.687 mph (6th)

(11:41 AM) The 9th out was Scott Dixon, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 233.297 mph

Lap 2: 233.050 mph

Lap 3: 232.743 mph

Lap 4: 232.568 mph

Average: 232.914 mph (2nd)

(11:37 AM) The 8th out was Alexander Rossi, driver of the No. 7 Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 234.177 mph

Lap 2: 233.757 mph

Lap 3: 233.389 mph

Lap 4: 232.796 mph

Average: 233.528 mph (1st)

(11:32 AM) The 7th out was Christian Lundgaard, driver of the No. 45 Honda.

Lap 1: 230.724 mph

Lap 2: 230.487 mph

Lap 3: 230.643 mph

Lap 4: 230.233 mph

Average: 230.522 mph (6th)

(11:28 AM) The 6th out was defending Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson, driver of the No. 8 Honda.

Lap 1: 233.324 mph

Lap 2: 232.681 mph

Lap 3: 232.629 mph

Lap 4: 232.309 mph

Average: 232.735 mph (1st)



The grid so far:

8-12-26

98-23-06

(11:24 AM) The 5th out was Marco Andretti, driver of the No. 98 Honda.

Lap 1: 232.331 mph

Lap 2: 231.999 mph

Lap 3: 231.202 mph

Lap 4: 231.198 mph

Average: 231.682 mph

(11:19 AM) The 4th out was Helio Castroneves, driver of the No. 06 Honda.

Lap 1: 231.860 mph

Lap 2: 231.388 mph

Lap 3: 228.501 mph

Lap 4: 229.924 mph

Average: 230.410 mph

(11:14 AM) The 3rd out was Will Power, driver of the No. 12 Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 232.913 mph

Lap 2: 232.416 mph

Lap 3: 232.116 mph

Lap 4: 231.877 mph

Average: 232.330 mph

(11:10 AM) The 2nd out was Colton Herta, driver of the No. 26 Honda.

Lap 1: 232.469 mph

Lap 2: 231.873 mph

Lap 3: 231.753 mph

Lap 4: 231.708mph

Average: 231.951 mph

(11:06 AM) The 1st out was Ryan Hunter-Reay, driver of the No. 23 Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 232.319 mph

Lap 2: 232.142 mph

Lap 3: 231.127 mph

Lap 4: 230.870 mph

Average: 231.613 mph

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article