Kyle Larson Quickest in All-Star Practice

Kyle Larson, who is performing double duty this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway, ended practice today (May 19) with the fastest lap clocking in at 109.144 mph. The quick No. 5 Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet beat out RFK Racing owner and driver Brad Keselowski who ran a fast lap of 108.408 mph.

Denny Hamlin was the fastest Toyota with a 108.204-mph lap. He finished the session third. Keselowski’s teammate Chris Buescher was fourth while Chase Briscoe was the fastest Stewart-Haas Racing driver in fifth.

Martin Truex Jr., William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano and Christopher Bell completed the top 10 amongst All-Star drivers.

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular for Kaulig Racing Chandler Smith was fastest of all the All-Star Open drivers and ninth overall. Ryan Preece (who was 10th quickest overall), AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson completed the top five of the Open drivers.

All the competitors took time during the session to practice their pit road entry for the Pit Crew Challenge.

Daniel Suarez turned his car around on his second lap out on the track. He raced in late model events previously this week. He completed practice in 32nd position.

Later today, the Cup Series teams will compete in the Pit Crew Challenge at 5:30 p.m. ET to determine the lineup for the All-Star Race heat races and the All-Star Open.

The All-Star heat races will be aired on Saturday, May 20 at 7:20 p.m. ET. The All-Star Open will be aired on Sunday, May 21 at 5:30 p.m. ET, and finally, the All-Star Race will be held at 8 p.m. ET. Coverage throughout the weekend will be provided by FOX Sports 1.

