Jordan Taylor Joining Kaulig at Portland

Jordan Taylor will be driving the No. 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series car for Kaulig Racing at Portland International Raceway, the team announced May 17.

It will be his first attempt in Xfinity; Taylor ran the No. 9 NASCAR Cup Series car at Circuit of the Americas earlier this year.

Taylor currently competes for Corvette Racing in the IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship.

“I am really pumped to make my first Xfinity series start with Kaulig Racing, a team that has shown it can dominate at road courses,” Taylor said in a team release. “I’ve been fortunate in my racing career to compete at so many different tracks, and I’m looking forward to checking Portland off my list.”

Six drivers have piloted the No. 10 this season, including AJ Allmendinger, Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson.

The Pacific Office Automation is scheduled to run on Saturday, June 3 at 4;30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX Sports 1.

