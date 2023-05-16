Penalties Handed Out to No. 43 and No. 45 Cup Teams After Darlington

NASCAR handed out penalties to two NASCAR Cup Series teams following last Sunday’s (May 14) event at Darlington Raceway, those being the No. 45 car and the No. 43 car.

The No. 45 car of Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing were docked 10 driver and owner points following a violation found in pre-qualifying inspection on Saturday, May 13. The violation was centered around added ballast found to the car that was deemed to be against NASCAR’s rulebook. Reddick was later involved in a crash on lap 280, and finished 22nd on the day.

The No. 43 Legacy Motor Club team of Erik Jones was also penalized due to losing a wheel during stage two of the Goodyear 400 at Darlington this past Sunday (May 14). The loose wheel on the No. 43 car triggered a multi-car accident exiting turn 2. The wheel then came unattached from the No. 43 car, and rolled down the back stretch and into turn 3.

As a result, crew members Nate McBride and Adam Riley have been suspended for the next two championship events. After being involved in the crash, Jones and the No. 43 team finished 25th on the day.

The stars of the Cup Series will be back in action this Sunday, May 21 for the much-anticipated return to the famous North Wilkesboro Speedway, hosting NASCAR’s All-Star Race. Coverage for the All Star Open starts at 5:30 p.m. ET, and coverage for the Million Dollar All-Star Race starts at 8 p.m. ET. Both events will be live on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

