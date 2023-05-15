With NASCAR back racing on its home turf down South, its representation among dirt races was again down as the big-league ranks of dirt racing were heavily concentrated in the Midwest.

The former Truck Series regular had his strongest showing of 2023 in a center-drive modified Tuesday night (April 9) at Accord Speedway in New York. Dippel won his heat race in a sixth-to-first charge, eventually finishing 11th in the Battle of the Bullring A-main.

The Truck Series regular made quick work of the top five (including his wife Jessica) en route to a comfortable win in Saturday’s modified feature at Fonda Speedway in New York.

From Darlington to Fonda! It’s always an honor to stand in Victory Lane at The Track of Champions! #winner pic.twitter.com/qSSbkCtGtp — Stewart Friesen (@StewartFriesen) May 14, 2023

The Cup Series regular dusted off his UMP modified and competed in the first two nights of Illinois Speedweek, Wednesday night at Spoon River Speedway and Thursday at Lincoln Speedway.

Wednesday night saw Haley visibly struggle in his heat race, losing three spots and being forced into a B-main. The adjustments made to the car checked out though, as Haley won his B-main, eventually finishing 15th in the feature.

Thursday night saw Haley better in his heat race, transferring directly into the A-main at Lincoln. It wasn’t clarified from the Flo Racing stream of the race, but it appeared from the scoring ticker that Haley scratched from the A-main; he was credited with a 24th-place finish according to race results from MyRacePass.

The former Truck Series regular endured his worst finish of the 2023 season with the Delaware Super Trucks at Georgetown Speedway Friday night. Hill was a fixture in the top five for the first half of the feature, but got involved in a three-wide battle for the lead that saw him spin Robert Smith entering turn 3. A few laps later, Smith made heavy contact with Hill on restart, relegating Hill to a 12th-place finish and a DNF.

A little behind on my replays, was this intentional? 🎥Flo Racing pic.twitter.com/26toQUVKPW — BryanDavisKeith (@BryanDavisKeith) May 16, 2023

Intentional? You be the judge.

Leaving the state of Pennsylvania didn’t allow the former Cup Series regular to continue his winning ways in a modified, but Stremme still enjoyed a strong week in his self-owned Lethal Chassis ride.

Stremme raced the opening two nights of Illinois Speedweek, scoring top-five finishes at both Spoon River and Lincoln. Friday night saw Stremme leave the tour for his home state of Indiana, where he scored a ninth-place finish at Bloomington Speedway.

The former Cup Series regular raced his modified Thursday night at Lincoln Speedway but was caught up in an early wreck, finishing 22nd with his ride being towed off the track. Wallace provided a recap of his night on his Youtube channel.

Wallace was scheduled to race at Ken Schrader’s Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on Saturday but was rained out.

