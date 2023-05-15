Entry List: 2023 All-Star Race & Open

Throwback weekend may have ended, but the NASCAR Cup Series will step back in time with a visit to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star Race and Open.

Twenty-one drivers are locked into the main event, while 16 others will vie for a spot in the race via the 100-lap Open. The top two finishers from the Open will make the Race. Additionally, whoever wins the fan vote will also join the All-Star Race field.

Alex Bowman is still recovering from his injury, so he is not entered in the main event. Josh Berry will compete in the Open in the No. 48 to try to make the Race.

Also entered in the Open is Chandler Smith, driving the No. 13 for Kaulig Racing.

Live Fast Motorsports’ No. 78 will be driven by Josh Bilicki at the 0.625-mile track in the Open.

Two 60-lap heat races to set the starting lineup start on Saturday, May 20 at 7:35 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

Then on Sunday, the Open begins at 5:30 p.m. ET, with the All-Star Race kicking off at 8 p.m. ET; both will air on FS1.

