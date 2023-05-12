Scott Andrews Quickest in Laguna Seca Pilot Challenge Practice

Lone Star Racing’s Scott Andrews continued to show that he is one of the fastest GT4 drivers in Pilot Challenge Friday (May 12). Andrews set the fastest lap in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge practice with a lap at 88.616 mph.

Practice No. 1

Andrews set the fastest lap of the day 16 minutes into the session. With some luck, this weekend will turn out better than last year, where teammate Anton Dias Perera crashed out.

Andrews’ lap was .286 seconds faster than the Porsche of NOLAsport’s Elliott Skeer. The Supra of Ave Motorsports’ Thiago Camilo was third, then BGB Motorsports’ Spencer Pumpelly. Winward Racing’s Daniel Morad was fifth in his Mercedes.

Rennsport One’s Stevan McAleer was sixth, followed by Turner Motorsport’s Robby Foley. Murillo Racing’s Eric Foss was eighth, then Rebel Rock Racing’s Robin Liddell. Wilsports’ Kris Wilson was 10th.

In TCR, Victor Gonzalez Racing Team’s Karl Wittmer was fastest with a lap at 86.752 mph, good for 23rd overall. Wittmer’s lap was .165 seconds faster than Van Der Steur Racing’s Tyler Maxson. Harry Gottsacker was third in the fastest of the Bryan Herta Autosport Elantras, then KMW Motorsports with TMR Engineering’s Tim Lewis Jr. in the sole Alfa Romeo. JDC-Miller MotorSports’ Chris Miller was fifth in his Audi.

Mat Pombo was seventh fastest in the first official on-track session for the new FL5 generation Honda Civic Type-R TCR. Meanwhile, their teams in the previous generation Civic did not get onto the track.

Note: IMSA is having technical issues with the PDF with the regular result sheet at the moment, but only for this session.

Practice No. 2

The afternoon session was cut short due to a red flag with a little more than 20 minutes to go. Wilsports’ Gary Ferrara and TeamTGM’s Ted Giovanis collided in turn 2 and went into the wall. Earlier, Giovanis had an incident in turn 4 with Deily Motorsports’ Jordan Wisely (Wisely is making his Pilot Challenge debut this weekend).

Before the red flag, Pumpelly set the fastest lap of the session at 88.544 mph, just a little slower than Andrews’ lap earlier in the day. Pumpelly’s lap was .185 seconds faster than McAleer. Morad was third fastest, then Foley and the Aston Martin of Accelerating Performance’s Michael Cooper.

The BMW of Stephen Cameron Racing’s Greg Liefooghe was sixth, followed by Andrews and Murillo Racing’s Christian Szymczak. TeamTGM’s No. 46 Aston Martin for Matt Plumb was ninth, while Cameron Lawrence was 10th in the second Turner BMW.

In TCR, Rockwell Autosport Development’s Denis Dupont was fastest with a lap at 87.018 mph, good for 19th overall and the best TCR lap of the day. Dupont’s lap was .205 seconds faster than BHA’s Mason Filippi. Wittmer was third, then JDC-Miller MotorSports’ Mikey Taylor. Cabot Bigham in Deily Motorsports’ No. 70 Hyundai was fifth.

Qualifying for the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 120 is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon. Keep checking Frontstretch for additional Laguna Seca coverage.

