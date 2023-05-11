Race Weekend Central
Podcast: Jon Wood on Harrison Burton, Next Gen Car

Bryan Nolen

On this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen, Dalton Hopkins joins the program to discuss the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Nolen also airs an interview Frontstretch‘s Luken Glover conducted with Jon Wood from Wood Brothers Racing.

Glover and Wood chat about his thoughts on the Next Gen car, his analysis of the season for Harrison Burton and more.

Nolen and Hopkins then talk Kansas Speedway and give their picks for the weekend’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway.

