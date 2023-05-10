Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at Darlington

The moment has arrived to go back in time.

NASCAR is back for its annual throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway, and nostalgia will be all over the venue. All three national series will be in action with plenty of tributes both on and off the track.

With this being NASCAR’s celebration of the past, it may be the most exciting event for performances and appearances yet.

FOX Sports Booth: Throwback weekend will invade the FOX Sports booth this weekend with several former drivers on hand. The King’s court will be on hand in stage one with Richard Petty and his son Kyle calling the race. During stages two and three, two-time NASCAR Cup Series runner-up Carl Edwards and 1988 Cup champion Bill Elliott will be in the booth.

Honorary Starters: What is a throwback race at Darlington without recognizing one of the greatest finishes in NASCAR history? Ricky Craven and Kurt Busch will serve as co-honorary starters to bring the field to green for the Goodyear 400. Craven edged Busch 20 years ago at Darlington in a race that is tied for the closest margin of victory in NASCAR history.

Honorary Pace Car Driver: 1999 Cup champion and three-time Darlington winner Dale Jarrett will pace the field for the Goodyear 400. Jarrett is on NASCAR’s list of its 75 Greatest Drivers.

75th Anniversary Celebration: In recognition of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers, the sport will honor the legends of the sport prior to the Goodyear 400. Several drivers named to the list will be in attendance.

Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade: Following the Shriners Children’s 200 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, Craven and Busch will serve as the grand marshals for the Throwback Parade. The Lamar High School Marching Band, several stock cars, drivers and more will be featured in the parade.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article