Entry List: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 120

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge teams will do battle Saturday afternoon for two hours on the 2.238-mile WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca course. 36 teams are entered.

In the Grand Sport class, there are 23 teams entered, down four from Sebring in March. Teams that are not entered include AutoTechnic Racing, Fast Track Racing and Random Vandals Racing’s BMWs, along with JTR Motorsports Engineering’s Mercedes. In addition, Crucial Motorsports is down to only one McLaren Artura GT4.

Re-joining the grid after missing Sebring is Archangel Motorsports with their Aston Martin Vantage GT4. That car will be driven by GT America/Pirelli GT4 America SprintX regular Todd Coleman and Patrick Lindsey.

Crucial Motorsports’ full-time No. 58 currently doesn’t have any drivers listed. This car was shared by Michael de Quesada and Aurora Straus in Sebring.

In TCR, there are currently 13 teams entered, down from 15 in Sebring. The most notable team that isn’t currently on the entry list is the Road Shagger Racing Audi RS3 LMS of Gavin Ernstone and Jon Morley. Ernstone was caught up in a big wreck in the opening laps at Sebring last month.

It was mentioned on the broadcast that the team was planning to debut a new chassis at Laguna Seca. Unless the team tenders a late entry, then that debut would have to wait until Watkins Glen.

LA Honda World Racing will be debuting a brand-new version of the Honda Civic Type-R for Ryan Eversley and Mat Pombo. The new car is based on the current FL5 generation Honda Civic.

For now, the California-based team only has one of the cars. The No. 73 team will be using the old FK7 Civic Type-R.

Deily Motorsports’ No. 74 has a seat alongside James Vance that will be filled by an unknown driver. In Sebring, that seat was held by Nate Stacy. The team previously indicated on their Instagram that Stacy would be with the team “for Sebring and beyond.”

