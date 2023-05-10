Entry List: Motul Course de Monterey

This weekend, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will be back in action at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the first regulation-length sprint race of the year. A total of 38 teams are entered in four classes.

The GTP class has nine teams entered. The addition to the grid is the first customer LMDh entry, the new Porsche 963 for JDC-Miller MotorSports. Tijmen van der Helm and Mike Rockenfeller are the drivers.

Outside of the Minnesota-based operation, there are no changes in the GTP class. The eight factory teams will have the same lineup that they had in Long Beach.

The LMP2 class has eight entries. Likely the most interesting of the bunch is Crowdstrike Racing by APR for Ben Hanley and George Kurtz. That team was originally announced as only running the Michelin Endurance Cup races.

Former INDYCAR racer and one-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series participant Ed Jones will run full-time alongside Dennis Andersen for High Class Racing. Also, Juan Pablo Montoya will make his debut with Rick Ware Racing.

The GTD Pro class has five teams entered, one each from Corvette Racing, Pfaff Motorsports, VasserSullivan, The Heart of Racing and WeatherTech Racing. There are no changes from Long Beach.

The GTD class has 16 teams entered, an increase of one squad from Long Beach. This is despite the No. 93 Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR Acura not being entered.

Andretti Autosport is making their GTD class debut with the new No. 94 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for Jarett Andretti and Gabby Chaves. With the LMP3 class leaving WeatherTech at the end of the season, this is the first step in Andretti Autosport’s IMSA future.

At Kelly-Moss Road & Race, Julien Andlauer is in the No. 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R in place of Jeroen Bleekemolen alongside Alec Udell. It should make for a stout lineup.

Magnus Racing is back for one of their rare sprint races with Andy Lally and John Potter. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is the closest track on the calendar to the team’s base in Utah.

