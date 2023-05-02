Christian Eckes, McAnally-Hilgemann Gain Instacoat Sponsorship

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

The No. 19 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series truck for Christian Eckes will have a new sponsor aboard starting this Saturday, May 6 at Kansas Speedway.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing announced Tuesday (May 2) that Instacoat Premium Products would join the team as a primary sponsor for four races this season.

Along with Kansas, Instacoat will be on the truck for races at Nashville Superspeedway (June 23), Richmond Raceway (July 29), and Homestead-Miami Speedway (Oct. 21).

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Bill McAnally and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in promoting Instacoat Premium Products,” said IPP’s Anthony Miriani. “It is an ideal match for our brand to team up with a high-performance organization like MHR, given their rich history. We are eager to commence our partnership with a grand launch at Kansas and look forward to a successful collaboration.”

The relationship between IPP and team owner Bill McAnally goes back to 2021, when the relationship was formed through Jolynn Wilkinson, while driving in the ARCA Menards Series West for Bill McAnally Racing. Fast forward two years, and the two parties are taking their partnership to the next level.

“We’re thrilled to work with Anthony and the entire Instacoat team again,” McAnally said. “We’ve been fortunate to have so many long-term partners with our Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA West programs, and we’re very proud to have Instacoat join Christian this season. We’re looking forward to making this another long-term relationship and enjoy a great deal of success together as we run for a championship.”

As for Eckes, he already picked up his first win of the season back at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18, so he looks to add his second win of the season this weekend at Kansas with the team’s new partner on board.

“It’s exciting to have Instacoat join MHR and all of us on the No. 19 team are looking forward to having them on board,” Eckes said. “All in all, we’ve had a real strong start to the season and enjoying success with our partners makes everything we do much more rewarding. Hopefully we can all have something to celebrate together and put Instacoat and their customers in victory lane a few times this season.”

Catch Eckes and the rest of the Craftsman Truck Series stars in action this Saturday, May 6 at Kansas. Coverage will be live on FOX Sports 1 starting at 8 p.m. ET.

