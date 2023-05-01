Race Weekend Central
NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. does a burnout after winning the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, NKP

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: How Huge is Dover Win for Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing?

Adam Cheek

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

Martin Truex Jr. capped off a family sweep at Dover Motor Speedway after his brother Ryan Truex won the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ race on Saturday (April 29), as the elder brother took home the Monster Mile’s trophy in a rain-postponed Wurth 400 Monday (May 1) afternoon.

Adam Cheek and Anthony Damcott break down how the delayed 400-mile race unfolded, from Truex’s victory being a boon for the Joe Gibbs Racing stable to Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson‘s on-track drama.

See also
The Big 6: Questions Answered After Martin Truex Jr. Pulled A Monster Out of His Hat at Dover

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.

About the author

Website

Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of VCU, he works as a producer and talent for Audacy Richmond's radio stations. In addition to motorsports journalism, Adam also covered and broadcasted numerous VCU athletics for the campus newspaper and radio station during his four years there. He's been a racing fan since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.

Share this article

guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Comment on this articlex
()
x