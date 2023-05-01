Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Martin Truex Jr. capped off a family sweep at Dover Motor Speedway after his brother Ryan Truex won the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ race on Saturday (April 29), as the elder brother took home the Monster Mile’s trophy in a rain-postponed Wurth 400 Monday (May 1) afternoon.
Adam Cheek and Anthony Damcott break down how the delayed 400-mile race unfolded, from Truex’s victory being a boon for the Joe Gibbs Racing stable to Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson‘s on-track drama.
