Entry List: 2023 AdventHealth 400

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Kansas Speedway for the first time in 2023.

Thirty-six drivers are set to qualify, meaning each driver will make the field if the entry list remains unchanged.

Brennan Poole returns to the No. 15 Ford for Rick Ware Racing, for the second time this season, following Dover Motor Speedway where he made his first start since 2020.

Josh Berry returns to the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48, subbing in for an injured Alex Bowman once again, following a top 10 at Dover.

JJ Yeley is back in the Rick Ware No. 51, once again filling the hole left by a suspended Cody Ware.

Josh Bilicki gets behind the wheel of the No. 78 machine for Live Fast Motorsports, making his first start since Circuit of the Americas.

The 2023 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway will take place Sunday, May 7 at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1.

