NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Canceled Due To Rain, Kyle Busch on Pole

Chris Skala

Mother Nature continues to win at the Monster Mile as rain canceled qualifying for Sunday’s (April 30) NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway.

2023 Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway Starting Lineup

The starting lineup is set off of the NASCAR metrics. Kyle Busch will start from the pole with Christopher Bell starting next to Busch on the front row.

NASCAR was able to run most of the scheduled practice session. Austin Dillon and Daniel Suarez spun in turn 3 early in Group A practice while Erik Jones spun in Group B practice. Dillon made contact with the wall and will move to a backup car.

You can watch the Cup Series race from Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

