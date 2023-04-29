NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Canceled Due To Rain, Kyle Busch on Pole

Mother Nature continues to win at the Monster Mile as rain canceled qualifying for Sunday’s (April 30) NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway.

The starting lineup is set off of the NASCAR metrics. Kyle Busch will start from the pole with Christopher Bell starting next to Busch on the front row.

Qualifying got canceled.



Kyle Busch is on pole. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/TY1TvrI7SP — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) April 29, 2023

NASCAR was able to run most of the scheduled practice session. Austin Dillon and Daniel Suarez spun in turn 3 early in Group A practice while Erik Jones spun in Group B practice. Dillon made contact with the wall and will move to a backup car.

You can watch the Cup Series race from Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article