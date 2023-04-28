Race Weekend Central
Graphic: Jared Haas

Dover ARCA East Race Postponed to Saturday

Wyatt Watson

The ARCA Menards Series East race at Dover Motor Speedway has been postponed to Saturday, April 29 due to inclement weather.

Originally scheduled for April 28, the event will be held at 4:30 p.m. ET via FloRacing.

Today’s (April 28) race was supposed to be run at 5:30 p.m. ET. However, no track activities could take place because of ongoing rain showers that took place in the Dover, Del., area.

William Sawalich, the winner at the season-opening race at Five Flags Speedway, will lead the field when the ARCA East field takes the green flag.

