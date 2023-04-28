Dover ARCA East Race Postponed to Saturday

The ARCA Menards Series East race at Dover Motor Speedway has been postponed to Saturday, April 29 due to inclement weather.
Originally scheduled for April 28, the event will be held at 4:30 p.m. ET via FloRacing.
Today’s (April 28) race was supposed to be run at 5:30 p.m. ET. However, no track activities could take place because of ongoing rain showers that took place in the Dover, Del., area.
William Sawalich, the winner at the season-opening race at Five Flags Speedway, will lead the field when the ARCA East field takes the green flag.
About the author
Wyatt Watson has been an avid fan of NASCAR since 2007 at the age of 8. He joined Frontstretch in February 2023 after serving in the United States Navy for five years as an Electronic Technician Navigation working on submarines. Wyatt writes breaking NASCAR news and contributes to columns such as Friday Faceoff and 2-Headed Monster. Wyatt also contributes to Frontstretch's social media and serves as an at-track reporter.
Wyatt Watson can be found on Twitter @WyattGametime
