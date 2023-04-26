Kyle Larson Driving for Kaulig at Darlington

Kyle Larson will join Kaulig Racing next month for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway, Kaulig announced April 26.

Larson will pilot the team’s No. 10 for the May 13 race, with sponsorship from Cup backer HendrickCars.com.

“I’m looking forward to competing in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway in a few weeks with Kaulig Racing and HendrickCars.com,” Larson said in a press release. “Darlington is a challenging track and definitely one on the top of my list that I’m eager to get a win at.

“The Kaulig Xfinity cars have been really fast this year too so I’m thankful for the opportunity to run double duty, and hopefully we’ll have a good shot at a win.”

The 30-year-old is the fifth Cup driver to pilot the No. 10 this season, joining AJ Allmendinger, Austin Dillon, Justin Haley and Kyle Busch. He will race alongside full-timer Daniel Hemric and Chandler Smith.

In addition to 21 wins at the Cup level, the Elk Grove, Calif., native has 13 Xfinity wins, with his most recent victory coming at Watkins Glen International last season. Larson competed in three NXS races in 2022 between Hendrick Motorsports and JR Motorsports.

