Entry List: 2023 General Tire 125

The ARCA Menards Series East makes its second stop on the schedule this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway.

As of now, there are 15 drivers entered for the 125-lap event, so all drivers will qualify for Friday (April 28) afternoon’s race at The Monster Mile.

CJ McLaughlin will drive the No. 12 for Fast Track Racing. McLaughlin is a part-time competitor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Emerling-Gase Motorsports. Tim Monroe is back but will drive FTR’s No. 01 this time.

Full-time ARCA Menards Series West competitor Landen Lewis moves to the East, driving the No. 17 for McGowan Motorsports.

Conner Jones and Toni Breidinger will drive the Nos. 25 and 55, respectively, for Venturini Motorsports in their first East appearances of 2023.

Brad Smith is also back in the East Series, piloting his own No. 48.

Tyler Reif, who was initially announced for the full East schedule, is not entered. He confirmed to Frontstretch that his Lowden-Jackson Motorsports car is not ready for the race.

.@TylerReif7 confirms to @Frontstretch that he will indeed NOT be competing in the #ARCAEast race at @MonsterMile. Reif states his new racecar isn't ready for Friday's race. After finishing sixth in the season opener, Reif's championship hopes will be realistically gone. — Mark Kristl (@MarkKristl) April 25, 2023

The General Tire 125 starts Friday, April 28 at 5:30 p.m. ET. Catch all the action live on FloRacing or listen in at ARCARacing.com.

