Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Cup Series’ GEICO 500 on Sunday (April 23) under caution as the field wrecked behind him at Talladega Superspeedway. That ended another crash-filled weekend at the sport’s largest tri-oval, one that saw two Xfinity Series flips and then a major wreck in the Cup event during NASCAR Overtime.

Still, in between all the incidents, Talladega provided some exciting racing along with two surprise winners. Frontstretch’s Adam Cheek and Vito Pugliese discuss whether the racetrack could serve as the rebound moment NASCAR needed after a lackluster event at Martinsville Speedway led to mounting criticism over their less-than-stellar start to 2023.

Then, our dynamic duo takes a look at the seriousness of some of the carnage we saw. Should Kyle Larson’s roll cage deformity spur NASCAR into action, doing further Next Gen tweaking in the name of driver safety?

