Jeb Burton Pulls Off Xfinity Series Upset at Talladega

In his first trip back to Talladega since a fiery crash injured owner Jordan Anderson, Jeb Burton took his team to victory lane at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday (April 22).

It was Burton’s first win of the season and second win of his career, both coming at Talladega, as well as the first ever win for Jordan Anderson Racing.

After a scary accident with three laps to go took the race to overtime, Burton survived two restarts and a battle from Sheldon Creed and Parker Kligerman to win the race.

Creed held on to finish second, Kligerman finished third, Cole Custer won $100,000 for the Xfinity Dash for Cash by finishing fourth, and Brennan Poole finished fifth for Johnny Davis Racing.

Caesar Bacarella finished sixth and Parker Retzlaff finished seventh despite crashing earlier in the race. Gray Gaulding, Joey Gase and Josh Williams rounded out the top 10.

“Went through some stuff in the offseason and I’m more focused now then ever.” Burton said after the race. “These guys have made it more fun for me.”

Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Hill and Creed led the field to the green flag. The stage ran caution free, but not without excitement. Seven leaders and 10 lead changes in the 25-lap stage ended with Justin Allgaier picking up his fourth stage win of the season, holding off Burton at the line.

Burton won stage two under the caution flag. After pit stops, Daniel Hemric and Truex led the field to the start of stage three. On lap 65, Sammy Smith hit the wall, bringing out the fourth caution. Hill led them back the green flag with teammate Creed pushing him.

Caution number five waved on lap 74 when Brandon Jones blew a right front tire.

Teammate Sam Mayer also spun in the incident. John Hunter Nemechek brought out the sixth yellow on lap 81, spinning on the frontstretch and hitting the inside wall.

With 12 laps to go, a wreck in turn 4 took out three of the four JR Motorsports cars as Mayer spun and hit the wall after being spun by his teammate Josh Berry. Chandler Smith, Kraus and Allgaier were all involved in the wreck.

With three laps to go, a second major accident occurred as leader Hemric made contact with Creed and flipped into the catch fence, collecting multiple cars including the one driven by Daytona winner Hill. All drivers walked away from the accident.

The race went to overtime with Burton leading the race, and he held on for one more restart and a battle with Creed and Kligerman for the win.

Next week, the NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Dover Motor Speedway. You can watch the race at 1:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

