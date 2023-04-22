Greg Van Alst To Make Xfinity Series Debut at Atlanta

Greg Van Alst, the winner at Daytona in the ARCA Menards Series, is set to make his debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on July 9th for Alpha-Prime Racing.

The 41-year-old from Anderson, Indiana has made 31 starts for his own team in the ARCA Menards Series scoring 15 top-10 finishes. The news was broken during the ARCA Menards Series race at Talladega by Fox’s Jamie Little and confirmed by Tommy Jo Martins on Twitter.

This is true – @ATLMotorSpdwy later this year. Really cool to be able to give a racer like @GregVanAlst35 his shot in @XfinityRacing. https://t.co/0cXppcxDAn — Tommy Joe Martins (@TommyJoeMartins) April 22, 2023

Van Alst passed Jason White on the final lap to score his first career win in the ARCA Menards Series earlier this season.

You can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series race from Atlanta on Saturday, July 8th at 8 p.m. ET on USA.

