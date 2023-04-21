IndyCar’s most storied race has another confirmed for its 107th running.

Indianapolis-based Abel Motorsports has announced April 21 that RC Enerson will drive the No. 50 Chevrolet for the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

The 26-year-old Enerson has made five starts in the NTT IndyCar Series during his seven-year career. His most recent race was the 2021 Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix at the Indianapolis grand prix circuit, where he finished 28th.

He has an average finish of 18.4 and has a career best finish of ninth at Watkins Glen International in 2016.

It’s Enerson’s second attempt to make the Indy 500 after missing out with Top Gun Racing in 2021.

“I can’t thank Bill and John [Abel, team owners] enough for this opportunity to be back at the 500,’” Enerson said in a team release. “In the works for many months, the Abel Motorsports crew is top notch and loaded with experience well beyond my years. I’m honored to carry the banner for the organization during the Month of May, and while it’s going to be a few more weeks until we go on track, I expect we’ll be up to speed quickly at the speedway.”

Practice for the Indy 500 starts Tuesday, May 16, and the race itself will take place May 28 at 11 a.m. ET. Coverage will be on NBC.

