Who’s Performing & Appearing at Talladega

After three weeks of racing on some of America’s most famed short tracks, NASCAR is going big this weekend.

The NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity series head into the deep South to get a little rowdy at Talladega Superspeedway for the second superspeedway race of the year.

Talladega is no stranger to fan entertainment, and here is who will be on the agenda thus far.

FOX Sports Booth: Tony Stewart returns to the booth for the sixth time this season following 2000 Cup champion Bobby Labonte stepping in at Martinsville Speedway.

National Anthem: The Oak Grove High School Band will be performing the national anthem for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The Leeds Middle School Band will perform “God Bless America” prior to the national anthem.

Pre-Race Concert: The featured concert of the evening doesn’t come right before the race, but rather on the Saturday night prior. Country artist Cole Swindell is the headliner.

Grand Marshals: The gang is back together! The Alabama Gang of Bobby Allison, Donnie Allison, and Red Farmer will give the command to start engines for the Geico 500. Bobby won at Talladega four times while Donnie earned two wins at the track.

