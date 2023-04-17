Entry List: 2023 GEICO 500

After running at a short track, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the largest track on the schedule: Talladega Superspeedway.

Thirty-eight cars are entered for the event, so all will qualify, barring any entry list additions.

Todd Gilliland moves over to the No. 36 of Front Row Motorsports, while Zane Smith hops in the No. 38.

Riley Herbst is making his second career Cup start, driving the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing. JJ Yeley will run the No. 51 for RWR.

Austin Hill will also do double duty this weekend, as he’ll compete in the No. 62 of Beard Motorsports for his second Cup race.

BJ McLeod is back in Live Fast Motorsports’ No. 78.

Qualifying for the GEICO 500 at Talladega airs on Saturday, April 22 at 10:30 a.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

The GEICO 500 then airs on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.

