Entry List: 2023 GEICO 500

After running at a short track, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the largest track on the schedule: Talladega Superspeedway.
Thirty-eight cars are entered for the event, so all will qualify, barring any entry list additions.
Todd Gilliland moves over to the No. 36 of Front Row Motorsports, while Zane Smith hops in the No. 38.
Riley Herbst is making his second career Cup start, driving the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing. JJ Yeley will run the No. 51 for RWR.
Austin Hill will also do double duty this weekend, as he’ll compete in the No. 62 of Beard Motorsports for his second Cup race.
BJ McLeod is back in Live Fast Motorsports’ No. 78.
Cup Series Entry List for Talladega
Qualifying for the GEICO 500 at Talladega airs on Saturday, April 22 at 10:30 a.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.
The GEICO 500 then airs on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.
About the author
Joy joined Frontstretch in 2019 as a NASCAR DraftKings writer, expanding to news and iRacing coverage in 2020. She's currently an assistant editor while continuing to write daily fantasy and news articles. A California native, Joy was raised as a motorsports fan and started watching NASCAR extensively in 2001. She earned her B.A. degree in Liberal Studies at California State University Bakersfield in 2010.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.