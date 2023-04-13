Podcast: Martinsville Betting Preview

On this week’s episode of Through the Gears, Mark Harris recaps our betting day at Bristol Dirt: what we won, what we lost and what we learned.

Harris will proceed to dive into Martinsville Speedway, what differences we will see this year with the new short track package, drivers to watch for, top prep bets and more.

