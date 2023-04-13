Podcast: Martinsville Betting Preview

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
On this week’s episode of Through the Gears, Mark Harris recaps our betting day at Bristol Dirt: what we won, what we lost and what we learned.
Harris will proceed to dive into Martinsville Speedway, what differences we will see this year with the new short track package, drivers to watch for, top prep bets and more.
About the author
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.
Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.