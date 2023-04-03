Stock Car Scoop: Toyota Falters at Richmond, Hendrick Capitalizes

Kyle Larson took home his first NASCAR Cup Series win of 2023 and second career triumph at Richmond Raceway on Sunday (April 2) in the Toyota Owners 400.

Adam Cheek and Michael Massie sit down after the race to discuss Hendrick Motorsports’ overall dominance of the day despite William Byron spinning late, as well as Toyota as a whole throwing away chances to control the event and the short-track package’s product.

