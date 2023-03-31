Race Weekend Central
NASCAR Cup Series

#20: Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DeWalt Toyota Camry

Through the Gears: Richmond Betting Preview

Michael Bachmann

In this episode of Through the Gears, host Mike Bachmann starts with his biggest takeaways from Circuit of the Americas before bringing in guest Derek Yoder for a betting preview into Richmond Raceway.

The two discuss their expectations for the race weekend and how they are approaching handicapping this race in the event that practice and qualifying get rained out. They dive into outright prices, where to find value in head-to-heads and much more.

