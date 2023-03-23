Through the Gears: COTA Betting Preview

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
In this episode of Through the Gears, host Mike Bachmann recaps the Ambetter Health 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway and discusses the lessons learned from a betting perspective.
Bachmann is joined by Frontstretch’s Adam Cheek to preview the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix from Circuit of the Americas.
They debate head-to-head matchups, where to find value in the outright market and much more.
