Through the Gears: COTA Betting Preview

In this episode of Through the Gears, host Mike Bachmann recaps the Ambetter Health 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway and discusses the lessons learned from a betting perspective.

Bachmann is joined by Frontstretch’s Adam Cheek to preview the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix from Circuit of the Americas.

They debate head-to-head matchups, where to find value in the outright market and much more.

