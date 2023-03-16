Frontstretch Podcast: Justin Haley on 2023 Outlook Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 00:43:51 Share Share Link Embed

In this week’s Frontstretch podcast, Bryan Nolen is back and is joined by Justin Haley as well as Frontstretch‘s Danny Peters.

Michael Massie talks with Haley at the Busch Light Clash back in February about the season and what he is looking forward to if the LA Coliseum can host a points-paying race. Haley also offers his thoughts on returning to compete in the Xfinity Series for select races.

Last but not least, Nolen and Peters recap the weekend at Phoenix Raceway and get you ready for Atlanta Motor Speedway and everything in-between.

