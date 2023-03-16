Race Weekend Central
Podcast: Justin Haley on 2023 Outlook

Podcast: Justin Haley on 2023 Outlook
In this week’s Frontstretch podcast, Bryan Nolen is back and is joined by Justin Haley as well as Frontstretch‘s Danny Peters.

Michael Massie talks with Haley at the Busch Light Clash back in February about the season and what he is looking forward to if the LA Coliseum can host a points-paying race. Haley also offers his thoughts on returning to compete in the Xfinity Series for select races.

Last but not least, Nolen and Peters recap the weekend at Phoenix Raceway and get you ready for Atlanta Motor Speedway and everything in-between.

About the author

Website

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

