MBM Cutting Back Xfinity Operations, No Current Plans for Cup Effort

MBM Motorsports will have a smaller footprint on the NASCAR landscape in 2023. Multiple sources tell Frontstretch the race team is scaling back their NASCAR Xfinity Series operations, running just one full-time team, the No. 66, while the status of the No. 13 is up in the air.

Though not full time in 2022, the No. 13 for MBM was a presence in a majority of the events.

John Jackson, a part-time driver and manager connected to MBM, tells Frontstretch Timmy Hill will “probably” be the driver of that No. 66 after this weekend at Daytona International Speedway. Hill is running the team’s No. 13 for the season opener with sponsorship from Klutch Vodka.

For Daytona, Dexter Stacey is in the No. 66 and is working on “a few more races” of sponsorship. But if that doesn’t materialize, the team plans to bring one car out to Auto Club Speedway and the duration of the West Coast swing.

On the NASCAR Cup Series side, MBM entered two cars in the 2022 Daytona 500 with JJ Yeley and Timmy Hill but failed to qualify with both. No MBM Cup car has raced since last April at Talladega Superspeedway and there are no current plans to restart its limited program.

Yeley ran a full schedule for MBM last year on the NASCAR Xfinity side, making 30 of 33 races, collecting two top 10s and finishing 24th in points. Hill ran just nine NXS races for the organization while focusing on his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team, Hill Motorsports, which plans to run the full schedule with Timmy and younger brother Tyler in 2023.

Additional reporting from Jared Haas

