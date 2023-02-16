Ross Chastain Signs Multi-Year Extension with Trackhouse

Ross Chastain has signed a multi-year extension to remain with Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, the team announced Feb. 16.

Chastain will remain in the No. 1 for years to come, though the exact length of the agreement wasn’t revealed.

Chastain joined Trackhouse just one season ago after spending the 2021 season with Chip Ganassi Racing. Chastain’s first season in the No. 1 included obtaining his first career Cup win at Circuit of the Americas, as well as a win at Talladega Superspeedway and the team’s first Championship 4 appearance.

“It’s taken a lot of years, a lot of hard work and sacrifice, plus a lot of help from a lot of people, but I can safely say I have found a home at Trackhouse Racing,” Chastain said in a team release. “There is nowhere in the world I would rather be and nothing I would rather do than race the No. 1 Chevrolet in NASCAR for Justin [Marks, co-owner] and the people at Trackhouse Racing.”

“Ross Chastain is the type of driver and type of person we want representing Trackhouse Racing, our employees, and our corporate partners,” team co-owner Justin Marks added. “You saw what Ross did with us in just our first year together and we think the future is even brighter. He brings a determination, dedication and commitment to his job on and off the track that uplifts everyone in our shop. I’m proud he is part of our organization.”

While the exact length of Chastain’s extension wasn’t announced, team president Ty Norris said in media availability at Daytona International Speedway, “We don’t discuss the terms of the agreement … but his beard will be gray.”

Ty Norris on Chastain's contract extension: "We don't discuss the terms of the agreement… but his beard will be gray." #NASCAR — Tom Bowles (@NASCARBowles) February 16, 2023

In his Cup career, Chastain has amassed two wins, 18 top fives and 30 top 10s in 151 starts.

Chastain’s extension comes just one day after Trackhouse announced a similar re-up for its other full-time Cup driver, Daniel Suarez.

