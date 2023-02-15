Sean Hingorani to Compete for ARCA West Title with Venturini Motorsports

Sean Hingorani will compete for an ARCA Menards Series West championship with Venturini Motorsports, the team announced Feb. 15.

The news comes after a previous reveal that Hingorani will also be competing for the ARCA Menards Series East title with VMS, plus multiple main-series ARCA Menards Series events.

“This is definitely going to be a learning year for us with a new team and so many new tracks that we’ll be seeing for the first time” Hingorani said in a team release. “Our goal is to be competitive and really put ourselves in a position to win the race every time out.

“Ultimately I want to keep progressing in my career and win championships! I’m confident running with VMS and Toyota is going to give me a real shot of reaching these goals in 2023 and beyond.”

VMS will be competing for titles in all three series, with Jesse Love its full-time driver in the main series.

“I’m looking forward to going out west and traveling to cities I’m not as familiar with” team owner Billy Venturini said. “I’ve been in racing for 41 years, so to be able to spice it up with new variety is a welcome change for me and my team.”

VMS also announced it will be collaborating with Jerry Pitts Racing in 2023. So far, JPR has revealed a full-time entry for Takuma Koga in the West, plus a part-time ride for Jacob Smith.

