NASCAR Welcomes Powerball as Official Sponsor

NASCAR announced on Feb. 15 that Powerball has become an official sponsor of the sport.

As part of the partnership, Powerball becomes the official lottery game of NASCAR.

Powerball and NASCAR will team up for a season-long promotion that will land one person a $1 million prize to be announced live at Phoenix Raceway during championship weekend in November.

“NASCAR and Powerball have shared in the goal of providing exhilarating excitement for decades while also giving back to the communities in which we are a part of,” NASCAR EVP/CRO Daryl Wolfe said in a release. “Powerball creates millionaires every year, and we can’t wait to see the different winning opportunities this partnership will bring to our loyal fans throughout the country.”

The partnership kicks off with the season-opening Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2:30 p.m. on FOX.

Share this article