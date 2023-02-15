Alex Bowman, Ally Remaining at Hendrick For Multiple Years

Alex Bowman and Ally Financial will stay at Hendrick Motorsports for multiple years after extending their contracts, the team announced Wednesday (Feb. 15) during NASCAR Media Day festivities at Daytona International Speedway.

Bowman’s agreement is for three years, keeping him at Hendrick through at least 2026.

Ally’s extension is through 2028.

“It’s hard to put into words what this opportunity means to me,” Bowman said in a team release. “Having support from a sponsor like Ally, a car owner like Mr. Hendrick and a team like Hendrick Motorsports is everything you could want as a race car driver. I’m pumped about what’s in store for the Ally 48 this season and love the direction we’re heading. We have a lot to accomplish, and it all starts this week in Daytona.”

Bowman first joined Hendrick full time in Cup 2018, earning seven victories, 28 top fives and 66 top 10s with the team. He has 69 total top 10s in a career that dates back to 2014.

The 29-year-old made the playoffs last season but missed five races after suffering a concussion during a Sept. 25 race at Texas Motor Speedway. That left him dead last in the 16-driver playoff standings.

Bowman will also have a new crew chief for 2023; Blake Harris replaces the retired Greg Ives atop the pit box.

Share this article