Entry List: 2023 ARCA Daytona 200

The ARCA Menards Series’ first entry list of 2023 is here, as ARCA released the roster of drivers planning to compete at Daytona International Speedway next weekend.

In all, 41 cars are entered, meaning one would go home after qualifying, barring any entry list changes.

The field features eight drivers who have announced plans to run a full schedule: Jesse Love, Frankie Muniz, Christian Rose, Greg Van Alst, Tony Cosentino, Brad Smith, Jon Garrett and Andres Perez de Lara. (Of note, though Perez de Lara is featured in Fast Track Racing’s No. 01, he is not expected to be able to race due to age restrictions and will drive the rest of the season in Rev Racing’s No. 2.)

Five women are also entered in Natalie Decker, Logan Misuraca, Toni Breidinger, Amber Balcaen and Mandy Chick.

Multiple drivers would be making their main-series ARCA debut should they qualify, including Lavar Scott, Zach Herrin, Muniz, Hunter Deshautelle, Steve Lewis Jr., Misuraca, Gage Rodgers, Caleb Costner and Miguel Gomes.

The entry list features multiple teams that did not appear in a race in a main-series ARCA race 2022, too. There’s Charles Buchanan Racing, back with owner/driver Charles Buchanan after skipping 2022; KC Motorsports and Kevin Campbell, which returns after a multi-year absence; Lewis’ Steve Lewis Racing; Costner Weaver Motorsports, moving up to the main series with co-owner Costner; Garrett’s Veer Motorsports; and Cosentino and Tamayo Cosentino Racing.

The kickoff of the 2023 ARCA season is set for Saturday, Feb. 18, at 1:30 p.m. ET, with TV coverage from FOX Sports 1.

