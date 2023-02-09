Katherine Legge Running 4th RLL Entry in Indy 500

Katherine Legge will drive the No. 44, a fourth Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing entry, in the 2023 Indianapolis 500, RLL announced Feb. 9.

Hendrickson will sponsor the NTT IndyCar Series effort.

Legge’s attempt to make the field would culminate in her third start in the 500 if successful.

“I am thrilled to be back at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the biggest race in the world, the Indy 500,” Legge said in a team release. “Bobby [Rahal, co-owner] gave me my first chance to win races for the team in the Jaguar I-PACE series a few years ago and it feels like a homecoming of sorts to be back with the team, especially seeing as I’m also very proud to be back with HPD in IMSA, and now in the IndyCar Series.

“Racing at Indy with an Indy 500-winning team and with Honda is an amazing opportunity, and one I am very grateful for and intend to make the most of. I’m hoping I can learn from my teammates and team members, and transition smoothly back to open wheel racing for May. I can’t wait to get to work!”

Legge last competed in IndyCar in 2013, finishing 26th in that year’s Indy 500. She also drove 10 series races in 2012, finishing 22nd in the 500.

“After more than a few attempts, I’m happy to announce that Katherine will join us in our Hendrickson Honda for the 107th running of the Indy 500,” Rahal added. “I’ve been a fan of Katherine’s for many years and know that, in the right situation, she can be competitive and figure into the outcome at the end of the race. She has driven for us before in the Jaguar electric program and won from pole in Mexico City and finished on the podium several times, so it is nice to have her back with us to work together at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time. I know she looks at this as a chance to show everybody what she really can do.”

