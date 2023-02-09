First Pacific Sponsoring Jeremy Clements in 6 Races

Jeremy Clements has picked up First Pacific Funding sponsorship for multiple races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Jeremy Clements Racing announced Feb. 9.
The No. 51 will feature First Pacific colors in six races, starting at Auto Club Speedway.
Its other races include Las Vegas Motor Speedway (both events), Martinsville Speedway in April, Darlington Raceway in May and Texas Motor Speedway.
The Darlington appearance is set as a Geoff Bodine throwback, according to a tweet from the sponsor.
Clements is coming off a 2022 season that saw him earn a win, two top fives and five top 10s, finishing 12th in points.
