AJ Allmendinger Running Xfinity Races for Kaulig

AJ Allmendinger will run a partial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule for Kaulig Racing in 2023, the team revealed Feb. 9.

Allmendinger’s first race is at Circuit of the Americas in the No. 10.

He’s the third driver to be announced to the car, following Justin Haley and Austin Dillon.

Landon Cassill, originally announced as the car’s full-time driver, stepped back earlier this year due to sponsorship issues.

Allmendinger’s other races in the car were not announced.

He scored five wins, 17 top fives and 28 top 10s in a full Xfinity season in 2022 with the No. 16. In 2023, he moves to Kaulig’s No. 16 NASCAR Cup Series ride full time.

Share this article