AJ Allmendinger Running Xfinity Races for Kaulig

AJ Allmendinger will run a partial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule for Kaulig Racing in 2023, the team revealed Feb. 9.
Allmendinger’s first race is at Circuit of the Americas in the No. 10.
He’s the third driver to be announced to the car, following Justin Haley and Austin Dillon.
Landon Cassill, originally announced as the car’s full-time driver, stepped back earlier this year due to sponsorship issues.
Allmendinger’s other races in the car were not announced.
He scored five wins, 17 top fives and 28 top 10s in a full Xfinity season in 2022 with the No. 16. In 2023, he moves to Kaulig’s No. 16 NASCAR Cup Series ride full time.
About the author
Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.