Myatt Snider Running 6 Xfinity Races for JGR

Myatt Snider will compete in a part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023, he announced Feb. 8.

Snider will drive the No. 19, starting at Daytona International Speedway.

He’ll also run races at Portland International Raceway, the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

TreeTop Inc. will sponsor the effort.

“With six races on our 2023 schedule, I’m looking forward to climbing into the No. 19 TreeTop Toyota GR Supra with Joe Gibbs Racing this year,” Snider said in a team release. “Having worked with JGR as a high schooler and a young racer, it’s an awesome full-circle moment to return as a driver to the team that taught me so much about racing itself.

“It’s good to be reunited with Jason Ratcliff as we have an awesome history working together. With many memories and wins from 2013 and 2014 when I worked on the No. 20 Toyota Camry under Jason’s leadership, the team has always been more of a family relationship to me. I’m glad to be returning to the JGR family and looking forward to continuing to learn and grow as a driver.”

In 2022, Snider ran full time for Jordan Anderson Racing in the series. He earned one top five and four top 10s.

He has one Xfinity win to his name, coming with Richard Childress Racing in 2021.

Snider is the fourth driver to be named to JGR’s No. 19, following Joe Graf Jr., Ryan Truex and Connor Mosack.

