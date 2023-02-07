Race Weekend Central
Jason White Running Daytona Truck for TRICON

Kevin Rutherford

Jason White is back in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series via a start with TRICON Garage at Daytona International Speedway, the team announced Feb. 7.

White will drive the No. 1, with sponsorship from CELSIUS.

The race marks White’s first Truck attempt since 2014, when he drove four races split between RSS Racing and NTS Motorsports.

His most recent national series appearances came in 2021, when he drove four NASCAR Xfinity Races for MBM Motorsports, earning a top 10 at Daytona that year.

In 156 Truck starts since 2001, White has nine top fives and 21 top 10s.

He’s the second driver to be announced to the No. 1 for 2023. William Sawalich will also drive a part-time schedule.

