Jason White Running Daytona Truck for TRICON

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks
Jason White is back in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series via a start with TRICON Garage at Daytona International Speedway, the team announced Feb. 7.
White will drive the No. 1, with sponsorship from CELSIUS.
The race marks White’s first Truck attempt since 2014, when he drove four races split between RSS Racing and NTS Motorsports.
His most recent national series appearances came in 2021, when he drove four NASCAR Xfinity Races for MBM Motorsports, earning a top 10 at Daytona that year.
In 156 Truck starts since 2001, White has nine top fives and 21 top 10s.
He’s the second driver to be announced to the No. 1 for 2023. William Sawalich will also drive a part-time schedule.
About the author
Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.