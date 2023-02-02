Fire Department Coffee Sponsoring Kaz Grala, Hunt

Fire Department Coffee has signed on as a 10-race sponsor for Kaz Grala in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023, Sam Hunt Racing announced Feb. 2.

Fire Department will adorn Grala’s No. 26 starting at Auto Club Speedway.

“I’m eager to partner with Fire Dept. Coffee in 2023,” Grala said in a team release. “Fire Dept. Coffee was inspired by the vital role that coffee plays in helping firefighters stay alert and energized through long shifts, and their team knows that a similar mentality is required in racing. I’ve always struggled to find a coffee that I truly love, but once I tried Fire Dept. Coffee products a couple of months ago, I was immediately hooked.

“I can’t wait for our fans to get a chance to taste their coffee and get behind a company that gives so much back to the community. It’s already been a blast seeing the branding come to life with the firefighter-inspired race suit and helmet design, so I couldn’t be more excited to kick off our season together on the West Coast.”

Grala moves to a full-time ride with SHR in 2023. In 2022, he earned one top fives and one top 10 in 10 series starts, plus a top 10 in 12 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series appearances.

